Short Interest in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Decreases By 26.3%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, analysts predict that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Cuts Dividend

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

(Get Free Report)

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.