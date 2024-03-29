Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $118.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.77.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.80 on Tuesday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,418,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,093,000 after purchasing an additional 487,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,504,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,115,000 after buying an additional 1,523,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,849,000 after acquiring an additional 927,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,975,000 after acquiring an additional 178,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

