Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Shares of DLTR opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day moving average of $126.14.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 79.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 33.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 479.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

