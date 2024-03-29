Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLNE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.80.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $598.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.09. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,522,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,070,000 after buying an additional 184,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after buying an additional 702,049 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 357,860 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

