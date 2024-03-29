Korro Bio’s (KRRO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRRO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KRRO stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.09. Korro Bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRRO. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,648,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,185,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,988,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

