HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) CEO Sells $2,694,784.65 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HealthEquity Trading Up 2.4 %

HQY opened at $81.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.55.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

