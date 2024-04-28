Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 2,413 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.40. The company had a trading volume of 42,425,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,821,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.46 and its 200-day moving average is $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.