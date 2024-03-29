Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 688.5% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $152,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $11.87 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

