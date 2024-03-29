GenTrust LLC Has $19.47 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 949,872 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

