Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is GenTrust LLC’s 10th Largest Position

GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $43,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values Added Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 93,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 60,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 92,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 220,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.