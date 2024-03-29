Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $3.42 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 53,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 1.7% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

EWJ traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $71.35. 11,293,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,848,922. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.18. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

