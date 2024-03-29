Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.11. 2,190,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.02. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

