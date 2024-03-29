Williams Financial LLC Sells 503 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Williams Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,446 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

