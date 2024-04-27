Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.86.

NYSE TROX opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. Tronox has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.95 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tronox by 42.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,210,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 361,727 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,851,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 169,544 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 85.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 343,240 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 371.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 551,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 434,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

