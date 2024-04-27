HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HONE stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $463.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million. Analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,248,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

