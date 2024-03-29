Values First Advisors Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. 1st Source comprises approximately 1.4% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of 1st Source worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 58.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in 1st Source by 176.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 297.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Price Performance

Shares of SRCE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 113,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,755. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.20 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 24.61%. Research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $39,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

