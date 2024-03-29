Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Drops By 37.1%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the February 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Experian Stock Performance

Experian Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.54. 39,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,741. Experian has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

