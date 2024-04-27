Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises about 1.7% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $397,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.96. 8,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,005. The company has a market capitalization of $262.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $64.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.70.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

