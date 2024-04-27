Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $441,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 36.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $117.58 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

