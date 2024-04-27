South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading 1.8% Higher

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 31,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

South Star Battery Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

