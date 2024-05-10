North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.57.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$28.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$24.18 and a 1-year high of C$34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$759.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.65.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of C$326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$315.13 million. Research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 4.4800638 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total transaction of C$457,000.00. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

