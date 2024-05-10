Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZURA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ZURA opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. Zura Bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

In related news, Director Amit Munshi bought 159,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $499,998.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,211.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 170,926 shares of company stock valued at $534,998. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZURA. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

