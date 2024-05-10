Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives $36.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KVYO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $23.97 on Friday. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter worth $5,047,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,753,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,203,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $5,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.