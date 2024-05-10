Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$22.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.86. The stock has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.14. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$20.36.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of C$259.63 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.5100888 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total transaction of C$1,673,330.00. Company insiders own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

