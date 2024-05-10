Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) vs. Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) Head to Head Analysis

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) and Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and Stadler Rail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies $9.68 billion 3.05 $815.00 million $5.12 32.68 Stadler Rail N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Stadler Rail.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73 Stadler Rail 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and Stadler Rail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $156.18, indicating a potential downside of 6.66%. Given Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is more favorable than Stadler Rail.

Profitability

This table compares Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and Stadler Rail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies 9.20% 11.25% 6.20% Stadler Rail N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies beats Stadler Rail on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products. The company also offers positive train control equipment; pneumatic braking products; railway electronics; signal design and engineering services; distributed locomotive power, train cruise controls, and train remote controls; industrial/mobile Internet of Things hardware and software, edge-to-cloud, on and off-board analytics and rules, and asset performance management solutions; rail and shipper transportation management, and port visibility and optimization solutions; and network optimization solutions. In addition, it provides freight car trucks, braking equipment, and related components; air compressors and dryers; heat transfer components and systems; track and switch products; new commuter and switcher locomotives; and turbochargers. Further, the company offers freight locomotive overhauls, modernizations, and refurbishment services; locomotive and car maintenance; transit locomotive and car overhaul; unit exchange of locomotive components; and maintenance of way equipment and services. Additionally, it provides railway and freight braking equipment and related components; friction products, such as brake shoes, discs, and pads; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; access and platform screen doors; pantographs; auxiliary power converter and battery chargers; passenger information systems and closed-circuit television; signaling and railway electric relays; and doors, window assemblies, accessibility lifts, ramps, and electric charging solutions for buses. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Stadler Rail

(Get Free Report)

Stadler Rail AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of trains in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Western and Eastern Europe, the Americas, the CIS countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolling Stock; Service & Components; and Signalling. The Rolling Stock segment manufactures various rail vehicles comprising high-speed, intercity, city transport, locomotives, tailor-made, and regional trains, as well as passenger coaches, light rails, and trams. The Service and Component segment provides revision, spare parts, vehicle repair, modernization and overhauling, and maintenance services; and supplies vehicle components, such as car bodies or bogies. The Signalling segment develops and distributes various signalling solutions for vehicles and infrastructures. This segment offers various solutions in the areas of train protection, communication-based train control for driverless operation, automatic train operation, driving assistance systems, interlocking technologies, and other trackside components for automatic train protection system, as well as services for the planning and implementation of security systems. Stadler Rail AG was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Bussnang, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.