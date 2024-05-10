EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. EQT has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

