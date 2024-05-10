Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $36.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.89. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontdoor Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,692,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,186,000 after acquiring an additional 938,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1,152.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,835,000 after purchasing an additional 936,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 315.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 991,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 752,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $18,725,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,556,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,326,000 after buying an additional 413,393 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

