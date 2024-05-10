Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Frontdoor Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTDR opened at $36.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.89. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.
Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Frontdoor Company Profile
Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
