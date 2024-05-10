Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBU. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 28,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 19.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 3.92%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

