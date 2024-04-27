Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 billion.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.60. 2,579,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,114. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.79.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.40.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

