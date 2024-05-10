TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 94,771 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 868,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,771 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $20,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5,462.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. 5,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $125,518.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 141,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $610,626.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 728,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $125,518.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 141,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,776. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

