TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 120,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ICF International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts:

Insider Activity at ICF International

In other ICF International news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of ICF International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,304. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.48. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.58 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICFI. Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICFI

ICF International Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.