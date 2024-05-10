The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Announces Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 46,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $633.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

