IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDYA stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,862. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.