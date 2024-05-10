Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Issues Earnings Results

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Jamf updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Jamf Stock Performance

JAMF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,344. Jamf has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,032,380.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,108.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 7,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $137,500.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,509.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,032,380.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,108.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,323 shares of company stock worth $4,393,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

