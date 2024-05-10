Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 15,595 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 172.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.