Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JVAL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.95. 1,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,905. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a market cap of $819 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.99.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.