Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 1,545 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $178.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $180.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.