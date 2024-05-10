Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,590,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,183,000 after purchasing an additional 955,992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,498,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after buying an additional 601,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,803,000 after buying an additional 1,514,232 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,201,273 shares of company stock valued at $178,418,102 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.