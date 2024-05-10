Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Immunocore stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,983. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.92. Immunocore has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $76.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMCR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Immunocore from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

