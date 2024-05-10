Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Ameresco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMRC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameresco Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ameresco by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 176,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,890,000 after buying an additional 110,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $22,650,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $27.95 on Friday. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.