Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,980 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,691 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,821,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,716. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.