Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Invests $422,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $190.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,466. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $137.79 and a 1 year high of $197.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.53.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.