Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $167.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,208,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,379,195. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of -47.12, a PEG ratio of 140.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.53 and a 200-day moving average of $206.46. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Read Our Latest Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.