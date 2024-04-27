Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 678,324 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,403,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.67. 1,523,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,155. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

