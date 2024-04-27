K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $292,000 in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SII. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sprott by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Sprott by 42.9% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 50,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Sprott by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sprott by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SII traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.09. 38,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,888. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.14. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $42.43.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Sprott had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SII

Sprott Profile

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.