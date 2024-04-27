State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of FTI Consulting worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $211.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.39 and a 52-week high of $232.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCN

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.