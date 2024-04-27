International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lowered by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.6% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.8% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 45.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.08.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $167.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.60 and a 200-day moving average of $170.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

