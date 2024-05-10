Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$26.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on ERO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$29.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.15. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.0391588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

