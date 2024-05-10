Comparing Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) and authID (NASDAQ:AUID)

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) and authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Semrush has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, authID has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Semrush alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Semrush and authID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semrush 0.31% 0.46% 0.31% authID -10,210.53% -299.79% -184.25%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semrush $307.67 million 7.19 $950,000.00 $0.01 1,531.53 authID $190,000.00 395.41 -$19.40 million N/A N/A

This table compares Semrush and authID’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Semrush has higher revenue and earnings than authID.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Semrush shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of authID shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Semrush shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of authID shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Semrush and authID, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semrush 0 3 3 0 2.50 authID 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semrush currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.50%. Given Semrush’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Semrush is more favorable than authID.

Summary

Semrush beats authID on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About authID

(Get Free Report)

authID Inc. provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop. It provides Biometric Identity Verification, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on a variety of ground truth sources, including chip-based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and driver's licenses; Human Factor Authentication that delivers trusted FIDO2 strong authentication for device-based passwordless login and transaction authentication that is tied to a trusted identity; Cloud-Based Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication, which provides any bank, enterprise, or government department a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent as part of any type of electronic transaction; and Identity – Portal that enables enterprises to get started with its identity products without any integration. The company also offers SEARCH, a biometric matching software for desktop fingerprint capture and image processing. The company was formerly known as Ipsidy Inc. and changed its name to authID Inc. authID Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.