Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Director Sells $249,240.00 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

